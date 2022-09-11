Entertainment

'Rogue One' prequel 'Andor' gets final trailer at D23 Expo

'Rogue One' prequel 'Andor' gets final trailer at D23 Expo

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 11, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

'Andor' gets final trailer. (Photo credit: Star Wars)

We are just days away from the premiere of Star Wars' darkly heroic story about the "awakening of a revolutionary." The final trailer ahead of Andor's big premiere has been unveiled at the D23 Expo. Interestingly, the series, starring Diego Luna as the titular hero, is already gearing up for Season 2's production ahead of Season 1's premiere. Here's a look at the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Disney+ show, Andor, is a prequel to the film Rogue One, which was released in 2016.

In Andor, the timeline would be set five years ahead of the events in Rogue One.

To note, the 2016 Star Wars spinoff film itself is a direct prequel to the original Star Wars film, and it also grossed more than $1B at the box office.

Final trailer Cassian Andor fights against Galactic Empire, stromtroopers in trailer

The final trailer was dropped on Saturday during Lucasfilm's D23 panel. Cassian Andor is thrown into a grim situation where he is seen fighting along with his friends against the Galactic Empire and endless Stormtroopers. A voice tells him, "You'll ultimately die fighting these bast*rds," but a rebellious Andor remains unfazed and says, "Wouldn't you rather give it all at once to something real."

Twitter Post Watch the trailer below

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/w1TiVyBS8t — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

Quote 'Andor' will 'challenge every idea' assumed about the character

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Diego Luna recently said Andor will change the way people saw his character in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna spoke about his character and said, "We're going to challenge every idea you have, or every answer you came up with, for why or how things happened and why this character did what he did."

Andor stars Luna as the titular hero, and other actors like Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw will also make their appearances in the series. Luna also serves as the executive producer, and Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, penned five Andor episodes, including the pilot. Andor's first three episodes will premiere on September 21.