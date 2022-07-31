Entertainment

Italian court dismisses sexual abuse charges against Paul Haggis: Reports

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 31, 2022, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Sexual assault case against Paul Haggis in Italy dismissed. (Photo credit: Canadian Film Centre)

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was arrested on charges of sexual abuse in southern Italy last month. Now, an Italian court has reportedly ruled that the case against Haggis be dismissed as there are no grounds to continue the investigation against the 69-year-old filmmaker. An attorney for Haggis, Priya Chaudhry, had previously issued a statement declaring Haggis "totally innocent." TW: Mention of sexual assault.

Context Why does this story matter?

Haggis was arrested on June 19 in southern Italy's Ostuni while he was there to attend the inaugural Allora film festival.

Italian news agencies reported allegations of a 28-year-old British woman who was apparently forced to engage in "non-consensual" intercourse with him for two days.

Following the news of his alleged act, Haggis was put under house arrest for 16 days in his hotel.

Quote Haggis provided 'irrefutable and objective evidence'

Haggis's Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday and informed that three judges of an appellate court had "unanimously rejected the prosecutor's appeal to have Haggis's house arrest reinstated." Laforgia claimed Haggis presented "irrefutable and objective evidence" that proved the woman in question told "multiple lies to investigators and the court, with facts and witnesses completely contradicting her story."

Statement Case to be closed unless prosecutors provide new evidence

Haggis's lawyer also stated that unless new evidence is presented, the prosecutors will be required to close their case. Earlier, prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlandoz alleged the woman was "forced to seek medical care" after the alleged assault. As per the prosecutor's allegations, Haggis accompanied said woman to the airport, where she was "left there at dawn despite precarious physical and psychological conditions."

Information Haggis was charged with similar allegations before

Haggis won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for Crash and best screenplay nominations for Million Dollar Baby and Letters from Iwo Jima. Despite the dismissal of the current case in Italy, he has another lawsuit pinned to himself. American film publicist Haleigh Breest sued Haggis for allegedly raping her in January 2013, while Haggis claimed it was a "consensual" encounter.