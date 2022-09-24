Entertainment

'Karthikeya 3': Actor Nikhil Siddhartha confirms next installment of franchise

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 24, 2022, 11:18 pm 2 min read

The recently released Telugu film Karthikeya 2 emerged as a massive success, attracting cinephiles across the country. It even outperformed Bollywood biggies such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. And now, its lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha has confirmed in a recent interview that the Karthikeya franchise will have a third installment, adding that talks are currently going on for the same. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reportedly made on a mere budget of Rs. 15cr budget, Karthikeya 2, starring Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, turned out to be a huge hit.

Having released around the same time, its global box office collections did not surpass that of Laal Singh Chaddha.

But considering the huge gap in both the films' budgets, one can say that Karthikeya 2 outperformed the latter.

Quote 'Karthikeya 3' to be made in 3D: Siddhartha

In an interview with India Today, Siddhartha said, "With everyone's blessings, we are planning to make Karthikeya 3. Also, this time is more exciting because we plan to make the film in 3D." To note, even before Siddhartha opened up about the third installment, fans speculated the same as the second part ended with a clue about the same.

Box office How much did the film make at the box office?

As per the last available update, Karthikeya 2 made Rs. 115.45cr at the global box office. With a budget as small as Rs. 15c4, and very minimal promotions, it is certainly a huge achievement for the film, all thanks to the positive word-of-mouth reviews. Chandoo Mondeti directed this film, which was bankrolled by TG Viswa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal.

OTT release Where can you watch the film now?

Released theatrically on August 13, the film has not yet debuted on any OTT platform. But it is being reported that ZEE5 has bagged its streaming rights and that it will be available on the platform from September 30. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same. Meanwhile, if you haven't watched the first part, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.