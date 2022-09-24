Entertainment

'RRR' effect: Rajamouli signs up with Hollywood talent agency CAA

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 24, 2022, 10:11 pm 2 min read

'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli is led by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Ever since its release, SS Rajamouli's pan-India blockbuster film RRR has been receiving appreciation and love not only in India but across the globe. The filmmaker is surely basking in its success, and it looks like there's no stopping him. In an exciting development for Rajamouli's fans, he has now been signed by the prestigious American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Interestingly, the development comes only days after RRR was snubbed by the Film Federation of India (FFI) for India's official entry for Oscars 2023.

The decision did not go well with fans of the epic drama. Many from India and abroad came in support of Rajamouli and RRR and opposed the FFI's move.

So, CAA signing Rajamouli is a positive update for the fans.

Reports Rajamouli has a huge demand in the West

According to a report by Deadline, CAA signing up the Baahubali filmmaker is being considered a major "coup for the agency." Given the demand and admiration for the filmmaker in the West, this could be a turning point in his career. To note, his RRR is the only non-English-language film to have trended globally on the streaming platform Netflix for 10 consecutive weeks.

Update 'RRR' in Oscars race in other categories?

As for RRR's Oscars entry, it has missed entering the race as India's official selection under the Best International Feature category. To recall, the FFI chose the Gujarati film Chhello Show as the official entry for this category. However, RRR's US distributor, Variance Films, has reportedly requested the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to consider the Rajamouli-helmed film in all other categories.

Information All you need to know about 'RRR'

RRR, a period drama, is a fictional story inspired by real-life events. The film was based on freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were seen in extended cameos. Other actors like Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody played important supporting roles.