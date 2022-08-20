Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor become 'Ko-stars' for new project
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have surely defined friendship goals ever since they made their debut on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Their friendship goes beyond "Koffee" as they hit the gym together and are also travel buddies! According to the latest buzz, we will be seeing the duo in an upcoming project soon. Here's a glimpse at what the actors announced.
- The actors marked their debut appearance together on the Disney+ Hotstar show Koffee With Karan Season 7 hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
- They opened the second episode of the show and won many hearts thanks to their friendship and memorable stories together.
- They also narrated an experience from one of their recent trips when they went to Kedarnath for a hike.
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Friday to share a peek at their latest project. The two are seen sitting on a couch while looking presumably petrified after watching something on a screen in front of them. The caption read: "From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought (sic)."
The Good Luck Jerry actor, too, shared a photo where the duo is seen smiling while seated on the couch. She wrote, "Travel adventures, koffee dates, and now co-stars! (sic)." Ali Khan took to the comments section of the post shared by Kapoor and said, "This is going to be fire (sic)." Their fans expressed their love and excitement in the comments section.
Ali Khan previously talked about their friendship. She said, "We are very different from each other and we are comfortable in our own skin." "We are not best friends and we all have different sets of friends. But we connected in the past two years. As young ambitious girls who are starting their career, to lose two years to COVID-19, that brought us close."