Entertainment

5 spiritual dramas like 'Karthikeya 2' to watch on OTT

5 spiritual dramas like 'Karthikeya 2' to watch on OTT

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 20, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Karthikeya 2' hit the theaters on August 12.

Telugu film Karthikeya 2 has turned out to be a blockbuster, keeping up with the success streak of the recently released Tollywood movies including Sita Ramam and Bimbisara. So, if you liked Karthikeya 2, there is a number of similar movies on OTT platforms that could impress you. Here, we have listed five such unmissable spiritual dramas that you might find appealing.

#1 'Karthikeya'

It goes without saying that Karthikeya paved the way for the success story of its sequel. It also revolved around the leading man Karthikeya played by Nikhil Siddharth. His unexpected findings when he goes to a place called Subramanyapuram to investigate a deadly snake in the temple made up for the rest of the story. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 'Ayirathil Oruvan'

Tamil film Ayirathil Oruvan starring Karthi, Reema Sen, Andrea Jeremiah, and Parthiban in the lead roles, revolved around the journey of the Indian archaeological department while exploring the Chola kingdom. What they found on the journey was a whole new land, where people were stranded from the historic era, with their own kingdom. The Selvaraghavan directorial is available to watch on Jio Cinema.

#3 'Dasavatharam'

Kamal Haasan's Tamil film Dasavatharam has the actor playing 10 roles. It had a reincarnation portion, which was goosebumps-inducing. Mallika Sherawat played the antagonist, while Asin played the leading lady. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film revolved around a man trying to stop a biological weapon from being misused. However, toward the end, it questioned the existence of God. It's available on Jio Cinema.

#4 'Oh Baby'

Telugu film Oh Baby starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role is a fun ride of an old woman, who turns young with a blessing. A remake of the South Korean comedy-drama Miss Granny, Oh Baby had its own originality involving the spiritual powers that the central character encounters. Veteran actor Lakshmi played an important role in the film. It's available on Netflix.

#5 'Acharya'

The recently released Telugu film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles is available on Amazon Prime Video. Though it's high on action and emotions, it has its fair share of spirituality, as the whole film revolved around a temple. While the Koratala Siva-directorial did not perform well at the box office, it would make for an interesting watch.