Mohanlal, Priyadarshan to start shooting 'Olavum Theeravum' in July

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 25, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are all set to reunite for a segment of a Malayalam anthology.

We already know that veteran director Priyadarshan and Mollywood superstar Mohanlal are joining hands for a portion of an upcoming Malayalam anthology. But the latest reports suggest that the production of this portion, titled Olavum Theeravum, will begin in the first week of July in Kozhikode. Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan will crank the camera for this segment. Here's more about it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lalettan and Priyadarshan have previously collaborated on several acclaimed projects like Chithram and Oppam.

And, their most recent film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a historical period drama, went on to bag National Film Awards.

So, the veterans collaborating again is indeed an interesting development.

Furthermore, since the anthology is based on prolific author MT Vasudevan Nair's short stories, all eyes are on this upcoming project.

Details It's second onscreen adaptation of 'Olavum Theeravum'

To note, the upcoming production is not the first onscreen adaptation of the short story. Before this, we have been treated to PN Menon's Olavum Theeravum (1969). It featured Madhu and Ushanandini in the lead roles. Notably, Nair had penned the script for the original movie. Now, Mohanlal will reprise the role of Bapootty, which was originally played by Madhu.

Speculation Nair's daughter Ashwathy Nair to helm a portion?

According to reports, the anthology is touted to have 10 segments, with several A-listers helming various parts. And, Nair's daughter Ashwathy Nair might direct one of these segments. Other notable names aboard the project are Sivan, Shyamaprasad, and Lijo Jose Pellissery. If reports are to be believed, Priyadarshan will be helming another portion titled Shilalikhithangal featuring Biju Menon and Shanthi Krishna.

Anticipation Kamal Haasan likely to present the anthology

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the anthology also has Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Surabhi Lakshmi, Renji Panicker, Indrans, Asif Ali, Ann Augustine, and Indrajith Sukumaran in various portions. If reports bear any fruit, the anthology will land on Netflix with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan presenting the project. Made on a humongous budget, Haasan will however not be directing or acting in any of the segments.