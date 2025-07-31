Mandira Bedi to return to TV with 'Kyunki Saas...' reboot
What's the story
Mandira Bedi is likely set to make her TV comeback after over two decades. A report by Filmibeat suggested that Bedi is going to return with the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. The show, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, has returned for a new season with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their roles as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani.
Character details
Bedi's previous role in the show
Bedi played Dr. Mandira Kapadia in the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a character known for her strong personality and complex relationships with the Virani family. Her performance was memorable, and even though her role was short, it made a lasting impact on the audience. Now that there are talks of her return, people are curious whether she will reprise her previous role or something new.
Show lineup
Other cast members of the reboot
Apart from Irani and Upadhyay, other actors like Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani, Sandeep Baswana, Rakshanda Khan, and Shilpa Agnihotri have also returned for the show. Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat will reportedly make cameo appearances in the reboot. New cast members include Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia. Fans can catch the show on JioHotstar and Star Plus.