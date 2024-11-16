Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film exploring the Godhra train burning incident in Indian history, had a modest start, earning ₹1.15cr on its opening day, slightly surpassing the initial earnings of the cult film "12th Fail".

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' starts slow; earns ₹1.15cr on Day 1

By Isha Sharma 11:14 am Nov 16, 202411:14 am

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, featuring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, has opened on a dull note at the box office. The film, which was released on Friday (November 15), collected ₹1.15cr on its first day, according to Sacnilk. The movie witnessed a Hindi occupancy of 16.74% in theaters during the day with a spike in night shows at 25.58%.

Box office comparison

'The Sabarmati Report' outperformed Massey's previous film

Despite a relatively low start, The Sabarmati Report exceeded the opening day earnings of Massey's previous theatrical film, 12th Fail, which had collected ₹1.1cr. However, 12th Fail went on to become a landmark, cult film. The new release is up against tough competition from other major films including the Hollywood period drama Gladiator 2 and Suriya's action epic Kanguva.

Film synopsis

'The Sabarmati Report' explores a dark moment in Indian history

The Sabarmati Report explores a crucial chapter in Indian history—the Godhra train burning incident on February 27, 2002. The film stars Riddhi Dogra, Tushar Phulke, Anjali Nadig, Sandeep Kumar, and Sundip Ved. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹50cr. Read our review of the film here.