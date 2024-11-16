'The Sabarmati Report' starts slow; earns ₹1.15cr on Day 1
The Sabarmati Report, featuring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, has opened on a dull note at the box office. The film, which was released on Friday (November 15), collected ₹1.15cr on its first day, according to Sacnilk. The movie witnessed a Hindi occupancy of 16.74% in theaters during the day with a spike in night shows at 25.58%.
'The Sabarmati Report' outperformed Massey's previous film
Despite a relatively low start, The Sabarmati Report exceeded the opening day earnings of Massey's previous theatrical film, 12th Fail, which had collected ₹1.1cr. However, 12th Fail went on to become a landmark, cult film. The new release is up against tough competition from other major films including the Hollywood period drama Gladiator 2 and Suriya's action epic Kanguva.
'The Sabarmati Report' explores a dark moment in Indian history
The Sabarmati Report explores a crucial chapter in Indian history—the Godhra train burning incident on February 27, 2002. The film stars Riddhi Dogra, Tushar Phulke, Anjali Nadig, Sandeep Kumar, and Sundip Ved. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹50cr. Read our review of the film here.