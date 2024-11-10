Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite initial concerns over a box office clash, Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have both performed well, raking in over ₹300 crores combined in their first week.

'Singham Again', inspired by the Ramayana and directed by Rohit Shetty, set a franchise record with ₹250cr worldwide, while the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' held its own despite the competition.

'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' clashed on Diwali

Why Ajay Devgn couldn't avoid 'Singham Again'-'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' clash

By Isha Sharma 12:47 pm Nov 10, 202412:47 pm

What's the story The two recent Hindi releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, clashed at the box office on November 1. In a chat with ANI, Singham Again star Ajay Devgn shared that he had wished to avoid this but couldn't. "We all tried to avoid that clash on Diwali but it didn't happen," he said. Nevertheless, both the films have fared well.

Devgn's explanation

'We couldn't have given up...'

Devgn said, "I never want any film to clash at the box office because the industry somehow suffers from that. Given the theme of 'Singham Again', we couldn't have given up on this date for release." "But despite the clash, both the films are doing well so it is all good." To note, the Singham Again plot is heavily inspired by the Ramayana.

Director's perspective

'Singham Again' director shared views on box office clash

Singham Again director Rohit Shetty also shared his thoughts on the box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He told ANI, "We tried to avoid the clash but the only issue was that we had the theme of Diwali otherwise we could have released the film anytime." "After a week, both the films created a revenue of over ₹300 crores which is quite rare."

Box office success

'Singham Again' set new record for franchise

Singham Again, the third installment in Shetty's Singham franchise, has become its highest-grossing entry, setting a new record. The film earned around ₹250cr worldwide in its first week and ₹160cr in India alone. The star-studded cast includes Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.

Horror-comedy success

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also performed well despite competition

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri, has also performed well despite the clash. The movie is the third in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and all the films are loosely connected with standalone stories. Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are playing in theaters across India.