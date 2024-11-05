'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' delivers on Monday; collects ₹139.25cr in 4 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:15 am Nov 05, 202410:15 am

What's the story Rohit Shetty's latest directorial venture, Singham Again, has continued its strong run at the box office. The film, which boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, has reportedly raked in an impressive ₹139.25cr within its first four days of release across all languages in India.

Day 4 collection

'Singham Again' witnessed a decline on Monday

After a strong opening weekend, Singham Again witnessed a major fall in its collections on Monday. The film's earnings fell to ₹17.5cr on its fourth day, as opposed to ₹35.75cr on Sunday. However, despite this expected fall, the overall collection for the first four days still stands strong at ₹139.25cr net across all languages in India.

Occupancy report

'Singham Again' recorded 33.78% Hindi occupancy on Monday

On Monday, Singham Again registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.78%. The film witnessed a gradual rise in viewership through the day, starting with 16.53% for morning shows and peaking at 46.18% for night shows. Among the major regions, Ahmedabad recorded a pretty good overall occupancy at 58.75%, followed by Surat at 52.25%.