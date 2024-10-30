'Jigra' is on its last leg; earns ₹31.47cr after Day-19
The Hindi film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and headlined by Alia Bhatt, is in its last week at the box office. This Friday, the screens allotted to the Dharma Productions title will get drastically reduced with the release of Diwali biggies. On its 19th day of release, Tuesday (October 29), it raked in an estimated ₹0.23cr to its overall earnings across all languages in India. The film's overall net collection now stands at around ₹31.47cr domestically.
'Jigra' witnessed an 8.36% occupancy rate on Tuesday
Jigra continued to hold its ground in theaters with a cumulative Hindi occupancy of 8.36% on Tuesday. The film's audience fluctuated during the day, with morning shows recording an occupancy of 5.71%, which rose to 8.75% for afternoon shows, and then to 8.48% for evening shows before hitting 10.51% during night shows across India.
'Jigra' couldn't live up to expectations
Regionally, Jigra saw mixed occupancy across major Indian cities. Mumbai had the highest number of shows (210) and overall occupancy (10%). The National Capital Region (NCR) closely followed with 224 shows and 6.75% occupancy. Other notable performances were Pune's 9.75% occupancy across 85 shows, Bengaluru's 8.25% across 58 shows, and Hyderabad's 8.5% across just 22 shows on Tuesday (October 29). Backed by Karan Johar, the actioner couldn't live up to expectations.