Divya Khossla Kumar accuses Alia Bhatt of faking 'Jigra' BO collections

What's the story When the trailer of Alia Bhatt's Jigra was released, several reports claimed that its plot seemed similar to Divya Khossla Kumar's Savi, considering both films are centered around prison break. Now, this controversy has taken a new turn, with Khossla Kumar accusing Bhatt of faking Jigra's box office collections. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, was released on Friday, and opened at about ₹4.55cr.

'Khud hi tickets kharide aur fake collections announce kar diye'

In a recent Instagram Story, Kumar shared a picture of an empty theater, alleging that screenings of Jigra were poorly attended. She wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. The theatre was totally empty...all theaters going empty everywhere." "#Aliabhatt me sach mein bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets kharide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent."

Earlier, Khossla Kumar acknowledged similarities between 'Savi' and 'Jigra'

Earlier, Khossla Kumar had reacted to the similarities between Savi and Jigra. She admitted the similarity but stressed that every film has its own journey. "Yes, I too have been getting this question a lot from the media...that 'Savi' and 'Jigra' are seeming very similar...I would just like to say that with the love of the audience and grace of God that 'Savi' has proved its worth totally on its own merits." Savi is a remake of Anything for Her.