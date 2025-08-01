Was Rajiv Thakur thrown out of 'Kapil Show'? Comedian reveals

Comedian and actor Rajiv Thakur, who was part of the first two seasons of Netflix 's The Great Indian Kapil Show, is missing from Season 3. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he explained his absence and revealed that he has been focusing on stand-up comedy again after comedian Samay Raina encouraged him to upload his comic set on YouTube. He also spoke about why he couldn't be part of the current season.

Reason 'Kapil Show' ke liye nikala gaya tha...' When asked if his stand-up comedy career was the reason behind his absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show, Thakur said, "Itne bade show se koi rest nahi leta, obviously aapko nikala gaya hoga (No one takes rest from such a big show, obviously you must have been removed)." He then laughed and said he was kidding. Thakur added that maybe some dates didn't match as they were calling him in between other schedules.

Commitment 'There's very little space left for you' Thakur further explained his absence by saying, "Like I'm doing one episode then I don't have the next date. I have this thing that I'm strong at commitment." "Plus, they also have a strict time constraint - the episode has to be 55 minutes. With Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and the guest already having so much to do, there's very little space left for you."

Show details About 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 3 The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show saw the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu as a guest alongside Archana Puran Singh and a new format where fans are invited on stage to showcase their talent. The first episode featured Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the guest, while the next will see actor Parineeti Chopra with her husband-politician Raghav Chadha.