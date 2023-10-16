Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' seeks stability and gradual momentum

By Aikantik Bag 10:06 am Oct 16, 202310:06 am

'Mission Raniganj' box office collection

Akshay Kumar is one of the most known faces in India. From cult classics to thought-provoking films, the Khiladi of Bollywood has delivered all. With the National Cinema Day scheme, his recent release Mission Raniganj got the much-needed boost in the second weekend at the box office. The survival drama has surpassed the Rs. 25 crore mark in India.

Tough week lies ahead before big releases

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial earned Rs. 2.75 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 27.93 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but Kumar's performance has been praised by the majority. The cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

