MP Sanjeev Arora's tweet about Parineeti-Raghav relationship leaves netizens wondering

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 28, 2023, 02:02 pm 1 min read

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are rocking the headlines amid dating rumors. Fans are speculating about every move of the duo and now, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora has tweeted regarding the same. Arora's tweet has left netizens wondering and there is a buzz that the duo might announce their engagement soon. Let's find out more details about Arora's tweet.

Arora's post raised eyebrows as he wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Till now, Chadha and Chopra have not confirmed anything to the media. Reportedly, they are good friends and have studied together at the London School of Economics.

