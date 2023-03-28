Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser release date out!

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 28, 2023, 01:59 pm 1 min read

'Maidaan' teaser release date out

Ajay Devgn is one of the most consistent stars of Bollywood. From good performances to box office successes, the man is everywhere! As he gears up for his upcoming directorial/acting venture Bholaa, we have exciting news about his long-awaited film Maidaan. Yes, the wait is over! The teaser will finally release on Thursday (March 30) and will be attached to Bholaa in theaters.

Release date, cast, and other details

Devgn shared the poster of the Amit Sharma directorial on social media. It is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. This biographical sports drama revolves around Syed Abdul Rahim, the architect of modern Indian football. The cast includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, and Aryann Bhowmik, among others. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar will have a cameo. The film is releasing on June 23, 2023.

