Allu Arjun completes 2 decades in industry; pens heartfelt post
Allu Arjun is a bonafide star in the Telugu industry and he has been delivering stellar performances. To all fans, we are here to give you a reality check! The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor completed two decades (just feels like yesterday) in the world of cinema. He took to social media to thank everyone for his phenomenal journey! Arjun is here to stay!
Arjun's post and upcoming project
The Pushpa actor took to Instagram and wrote, "Today I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever." He is currently filming Pushpa 2: The Rule.