Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi' Day 1 collections: Period-action drama registers double-digit opening

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 18, 2023, 11:33 am 2 min read

'Vaathi' is off to a great start at the box office

Tamil star Dhanush's coming-of-age bilingual period drama film Vaathi (Sir in Telugu) was released in theaters on Friday to largely positive reviews. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, it co-stars Samyuktha Menon (Bheemla Nayak). The film is a delayed arrival and was earlier supposed to release on December 2 last year. Was the box office kind to the Venky Atluri directorial? Let's find out.

Film has opened at approximately Rs. 12-Rs.15cr!

As per the early trends reported by several outlets, the film has been successful in raking in the moolah, and the positive word-of-mouth has also helped the film's business tremendously. It has reportedly opened at Rs. 12cr to Rs. 15cr on its first day, and the collections are expected to rise further during the weekend. It looks like Dhanush has charmed viewers once again!

'Vaathi' in contention with 'Shehzada' at box office

Dhanush battled it out with Kartik Aaryan at the box office since the latter's Shehzada also arrived in the theaters on the same day. The Bollywood film co-stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy. However, it is important to note that the target audience for both movies is different; while Vaathi caters to the South Indian masses, Shehzada is for the Hindi-speaking belt.

Dhanush plays dedicated, fearless teacher in 'Vaathi'

Dhanush's period drama has been in the news for a long time since it features the Atrangi Re actor as a fearless teacher who locks horns with the Indian education system and education's privatization. IMDb describes the movie's synopsis as "The life of a young man and his struggles against the privatization of education." It is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Stay updated about Dhanush's upcoming movies

Dhanush will be next seen in Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller and K Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan 2. He also has Vada Chennai 2 in the pipeline. A spinoff movie based on his character in the Netflix movie The Gray Man was also announced last year. He has also given his nod for a yet-to-be-titled movie with Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, which will co-star Sanjay Dutt.