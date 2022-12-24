Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses Rs. 200cr in India

'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released on December 16

Avatar: The Way of Water is setting the box offices on fire both in India and across the globe. Though it opened at around Rs. 40cr in the Indian cinema halls, it has crossed the Rs. 200cr milestone on the eighth day of release. Ever since its premiere, the Avatar sequel has been witnessing impressive double-digit earnings in India. Read on to know more.

Why does this story matter?

It was predicted the release of Cirkus would affect Avatar 2's box office collections.

But since the Ranveer Singh starrer has been receiving mixed to negative reviews from fans and critics, it could not make a dent in Avatar 2's earnings.

Also, some South Indian theaters chose not to screen the James Cameron directorial, but their decision also failed to impact the film's collections.

Film crosses Rs. 200cr mark in India

Collecting about Rs. 40.5cr last Friday, Avatar 2 was the second-biggest Hollywood opener in India. It reportedly collected close to Rs. 11.5-13.5cr on Day 8 (second Friday) and its overall collection in India stands close to Rs. 203cr. During the Christmas weekend, the film is likely to witness more footfalls as both the audience and critics have been giving it a thumbs up.

How has the movie performed internationally?

As per media reports, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $661.58 million at the worldwide box office. The North American market contributed $197.68 million to the overall collection. At this rate, the film is soon expected to cross $500 million in the international markets alone and the $200 million milestone at its domestic box office.

Next installments are slated for release in 2024, 2026, 2028

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang in pivotal roles, Avatar's sequel was released more than a decade after the first installment. The third, fourth, and fifth parts of the franchise are expected to be released in the years 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages.