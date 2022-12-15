Entertainment

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40 due to suicide

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 15, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, fondly remembered as DJ Snake on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' was found dead on Tuesday (Photo Credit: Canburak/Flickr)

Stephen Boss, popularly known as tWitch, died on Tuesday, at the age of 40. A popular television personality and a charismatic hip-hop dancer, Boss rose to fame with So You Think You Can Dance and then with the Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to media reports, the young dancer was found dead inside a motel room in Los Angeles.

Officials ruled suicide as the cause of death

Media reports, quoting Los Angeles County medical examiner's office, said that the death was ruled a suicide. A gunshot wound in the head has been ruled as the official cause of death, reportedly. Per Page Six's report, Boss was found in the bathroom of his motel which stood at a distance of only 14 minutes from his residence.

Wife Allison Holker issued statement on Boss's untimely passing away

Boss's wife Allison Holker issued a statement after his death. Beginning her statement to People, she wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us." "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband, and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she further wrote in the statement.

Ellen DeGeneres said she was heartbroken

Boss was frequent at Ellen DeGeneres's show and would arrive as a DJ. Soon after the news of his untimely death made its way, DeGeneres took to social media to speak of the loss. In a post on her Instagram handle, DeGeneres said that she is "heartbroken" upon learning about his death. Several other celebrities including those from India condoled his death.

Here's why Boss was popularly called 'tWitch'

The dancer was largely popular not by his name but by his nickname tWitch. For the unversed, it is the name that he earned back in his school days because he couldn't stop moving in the school or in the church. Meanwhile, Boss is now survived by his wife, their three children, his parents, a grandfather, and two grandmothers. May he rest in peace.