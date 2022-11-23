Entertainment

Miley Cyrus birthday: 'Hannah Montana' to 'LOL,' 4 must-watch films

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 23, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Miley Cyrus is celebrating her 30th birthday on Wednesday

Not only a popular singer, but Miley Cyrus is also known for her acting skills. From singing upbeat songs such as See You Again, Wrecking Ball, Malibu, and more, to displaying her acting skills in Hannah Montana and LOL, Cyrus is a star of many talents! On her 30th birthday, here are four must-watch films of Cyrus that her fans should not miss.

#1 'LOL'

An interesting film in Cyrus's career which must be on the watch list of her fans is LOL. The film beautifully captures the story of an American teenager's life which comes with many twists and turns and surprises. Cyrus's character from the movie was much appreciated by the viewers who were thrilled to see her in a rather feisty and overtly sexual teen.

#2 'Hanna Montana: The Movie'

The musical drama was instrumental in giving Cyrus the needed push for her acting and singing career. She leads a double life in the film—one of a student and the other of a teen pop sensation. A fun fact about the storyline is that no one in her school, except for her best friend, knows about her teen pop star status.

#3 'So Undercover'

An action-comedy film, So Undercover stars Cyrus along with Jeremy Piven, and Mike O'Malley. Cyrus plays the role of a private investigator who clicks pictures of unfaithful men. She then bags the job from an FBI agent to watch over a senator's daughter. It's interesting to see how Cyrus poses as a student in the film while she knows nothing about normal teen life.

#4 'The Last Song'

One of the most popular films starring Cyrus, The Last Song was a lot in the discussions, especially before its release. The film was largely hyped because it introduced Cyrus's then-rumored boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, brother of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. Apart from this, the film also gained traction for being based on Nicholas Sparks's book of the same name.