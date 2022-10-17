Entertainment

Kanye West blames fentanyl for George Floyd's death, faces backlash

Kanye West triggers controversy by saying George Floyd died of drug overdose and not police brutality

American rapper Kanye West—now known as Ye—has been in the news for all wrong reasons of late. West was recently invited to a podcast named Drink Champs hosted by DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. However, West triggered a controversy by claiming George Floyd—an African-American who died due to police brutality in 2020—died from a fentanyl overdose and not because a cop kneeled on his neck.

Context Why does this story matter?

George Perry Floyd Jr., an African-American bouncer, was brutally murdered on the streets of Minneapolis by a police officer in May 2020.

The officer reportedly pressed Floyd's neck with his knee for about nine minutes until he showed no sign of life.

This incident was globally condemned and triggered the "largest protest since the civil rights movement" in the US.

Details West stirs up new row

During the podcast, West triggered a row while discussing Candace Owens's documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM [Black Lives Matter]. It revolves around George Floyd's death at the hands of a white cop named Derek Chauvin. West reportedly said, "If you look, the guy's [Chauvin's] knee wasn't even on his [Floyd's] neck like that," inviting massive backlash.

Lawsuit Floyd's family to press charges against West?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Floyd's family is considering suing West for his statements. Civil rights attorney-activist Lee Merritt on Sunday tweeted about a potential lawsuit against West on the Floyd family's behalf. Many social media users have commented against West and slammed him for his brutal remarks. "Kanye West is spreading reprehensible lies about George Floyd's death. Kanye West is disgraceful," tweeted a user.

Reports Kanye West and 'White Lives Matter'

Apart from comments on Floyd's death, West reportedly made several other controversial statements on the podcast. Taking on Jews, he allegedly claimed, "Jewish people have owned the Black voice." He has been facing criticism for a range of incidents involving his bizarre behavior, including launching "White Lives Matter" shirts. All these incidents have infuriated netizens and turned even some of his fans against him.