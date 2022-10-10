Technology

Kanye West locked out of Instagram, Twitter for anti-Semitic posts

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 10, 2022, 02:00 pm 3 min read

Ye has been locked out of Instagram and Twitter (Photo credit: Entertainment Weekly)

US rapper and producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been locked out of Twitter and Instagram. He has been locked out of Twitter after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet. Instagram restricted his account after repeated violations of company policies. Controversies surrounding Ye started heating up after he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during the recent Paris Fashion Week.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ye is at it again. The controversial rapper who is a self-proclaimed bipolar has been stirring up controversy after controversy recently.

His erratic behavior has always been the cause of public backlash. However, his recent 'stunt' at the Paris Fashion Week followed by the anti-Semitic posts is a new high even for him.

Instagram confirmed that it deleted posts of Ye for violating its policies. The Meta-owned platform did not say what the posts were. Ye had posted screenshots of text exchanges with rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Diddy had called him out for his Paris Fashion Week T-shirt. Instagram has also restricted Ye's account, which may prevent him from posting, commenting, or sending private messages.

Reason Screenshots of exchange with Diddy could be the reason

Although Instagram is yet to say why it restricted Ye on the platform, it seems that the screenshots of his text exchanged with Diddy were the reasons for the company's action. Ye wrote, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war."

Twitter Ye called out Zuckerberg on Twitter

Restricted by Instagram, Ye took to Twitter to express his frustration. He called out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for "kick[ing] him off Instagram" with a blurry image of the two singing karaoke. Shortly after that, he posted the tweet that led to adverse action from the company. Interestingly, Ye hasn't posted on Twitter since November 2020. He was welcomed back by Elon Musk.

Tweet 'I actually can't be Anti Semitic'

In the now-removed tweet, Ye wrote, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he added.

Ye's Instagram and Twitter posts have garnered responses from various sections who slammed him for being anti-Semitic. The American Jewish Committee called out Ye for embracing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Twitter may keep Ye's account locked for 12 hours to seven days. He won't be able to tweet, retweet, or like any posts during the suspension. Others will be able to interact with his content.