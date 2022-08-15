Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX August 15 codes: How to redeem?

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle royale game that is available in India on Android devices. The game offers a huge selection of collectibles that can be unlocked using real money or for free via redeemable codes. Players have a better chance of winning the game and dominating the leaderboard rankings by utilizing these in-game bonuses alongside the appropriate strategies.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena had introduced Free Fire MAX in India back in September 2021, as a high-resolution graphics version of Free Fire.

The game has achieved widespread popularity among the players in the country because of its captivating gameplay and graphics.

Additionally, the game developers consistently add free rewards that the players can use on the battlefield while they are engaging with an adversary in combat.

Details Codes are accessible only via Indian servers

In order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, the players need to follow some basic rules. Players can claim the redeemable codes only via the game's reward redemption website. A gamer can claim multiple codes but each code is accessible only once per individual. Additionally, only the players using the Indian servers can redeem the codes.

Codes Here are the codes for August 15

For today i.e. August 15, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help gamers obtain in-game rewards such as loot crates, emotes, diamonds, weapons, gloo walls, costumes, etc. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, 22NS-M7UG-SZM7 TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, MM5O-DFFD-CEEW FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4 FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ, AMCT-7DU2-K2U2, LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV A46N-U6UF-Q2JP, 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9 BKSK-ECCM-JZEB, L8LN-F5WK-2YPN, QA97-CXS2-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2 UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE, TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Login to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in a particular code into the text box on the page and click on the 'Confirm' button. Then press 'Ok.' After successfully redeeming the code, you can collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.