Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 20 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 20, 2022, 10:37 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play online battle royale game that is available in India on Android devices. The game offers a vast number of daily rewards such as costumes, weapons, supplies, crates, and more, which the players can unlock using real money or grab for free via redeemable codes. These goodies can help gamers improve leaderboard rankings and elevate their playing experience.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is a high-resolution version of Free Fire.

It is one of the most thrilling battle royale games, which allows players to devise their own strategies, like picking a suitable landing spot, collecting weaponry and resources, and engaging an adversary in combat.

The rewards redemption scheme within the game has helped the developers keep the gameplay engaging for the players.

Details Codes are valid for a limited duration

For today i.e. July 20, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help players obtain rewards such as costumes, grenade skins, skyboards, loot crates, emotes, diamonds, gloo walls, and more. The codes can be redeemed via the rewards redemption website. They can be accessed only by the players using Indian servers. Also, they will remain valid for 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here is the list of codes for July 20

The players can redeem as many codes as they want, but every code is redeemable once per player. Take a look at today's codes: 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, U8S47JGJH5MG, FF11WFNPP956, ZZATXB24QES8. FFIC33NTEUKA, B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF119MB3PFA5, FF11NJN5YS3E. FF10617KGUF9, VNY3MQWNKEGU, MCPTFNXZF4TA, YXY3EGTLHGJX. FF11DAKX4WHV, FF1164XNJZ2V, W0JJAFV3TU5E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N. FF10GCGXRNHY, WLSGJXS5KFYR, ZRJAPH294KV5, FF11HHGCGK3B.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Login to your account using registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in the code into the text box appearing on the website. Now click on the 'Confirm' button and then tap 'Ok.' Once the code is redeemed, you can collect the reward from the game's mail section within 24 hours.