Garena Free Fire codes for June 22: How to redeem

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 22, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

Free Fire by Garena is one of the world's most popular multiplayer battle royale games for mobiles. This free-to-play game offers an open world where players can engage in combat, join forces with others, and visit various locations. Cool costumes or skins and other goodies which can be unlocked using redeemable codes, make it even more exciting. Let us tell you how.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena Free Fire was the world's most downloaded mobile game in 2019 and set a record of over 150 million daily active users in August 2021.

This is a testament to its popularity and probably the reason why it keeps providing redeemable codes in order to keep things fresh and exciting for the players.

Sadly, this game is banned in India.

Details Codes are region-specific and valid for 12-18 hours

For today i.e. June 22, Free Fire has released 12-digit alphanumeric codes called redeem codes which contain mysterious rewards like free diamonds, weapons, backpacks, and skins. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours and a particular one can be redeemed by a player only once. These codes can be redeemed at the official redemption website and some of them are region-restricted.

List Here is the list of codes for June 22

The following codes can be redeemed by players outside India. Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9 BKSK-ECCM-JZEB, L8L9-F5WK-2YPN, TPNA-MS84-ZE8E 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP, 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8 FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4, FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVZ-M65A-NPUQ AMCT-7DU2-K2U2, LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H. QA97-CXS2-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2, UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE.

Process What are the steps to redeem the codes?

Head to the Free Fire code redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to the site using Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK account. Copy and paste the codes from here to a text box and tap the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will pop up where you have to click 'Ok.' The codes will be redeemed and you can collect rewards from the game's mail section.