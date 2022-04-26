Business

Elon Musk fully acquires Twitter for $44 billion

Written by Mudit Dube Apr 26, 2022, 08:59 am 1 min read

Twitter has accepted Elon Musk's offer and sold itself to the world's richest man for a approximately $44 billion in one of the biggest tech deals ever. Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.2 per share earlier this month, in a bid to make the micro-blogging platform uphold free speech. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.

Money matters Everything to know about the transaction terms and financing

Under the terms of the agreement, Twitter shareholders will receive $54.2 in cash for each share that they own - a 38% premium to Twitter's closing stock price on April 1, 2022. Musk has secured $25.5 billion as loan and approximately $21.0 billion in personal equity. According to analysts, the loans could cost Twitter $1 billion per year in servicing fees.