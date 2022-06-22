Technology

Samsung Galaxy F13 debuts with triple cameras: Check price, specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 22, 2022, 01:43 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy F13 is offered in three colorways (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F13 as its latest budget smartphone in India. As for the key highlights, the device has an LCD display, triple rear cameras, an Exynos 850 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery. The handset starts at Rs. 11,999 for its base 4GB/64GB configuration. It will be available via Flipkart and the brand's official website starting June 29 at 12pm.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F13 in order to rival the latest budget smartphones from OPPO, Xiaomi, and Realme.

The handset is the first in its segment to feature "Auto Data Switching" mode.

It is aimed at buyers who want a device primarily for content consumption as it offers a good display, a large battery, and decent everyday performance.

Design and display The device has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy F13 sports a waterdrop notch with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has vertically-stacked triple lenses and an LED flash. The device boasts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green shades.

Information It offers a 50MP main shooter

On the rear panel, the Galaxy F13 features a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies, it gets an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Internals The phone houses a 6,000mAh battery

The Galaxy F13 draws power from an Exynos 850 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 on top. It is fueled by a 6,000mAh battery which supports 15W charging. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F13: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy F13 will retail at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999 for 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations, respectively. It will be up for grabs via the brand's official website and Flipkart from June 29 at 12pm onward.

