TECNO POVA 3 launched in India at Rs. 11,500

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 20, 2022, 02:15 pm 2 min read

TECNO POVA 3 offers a 180Hz of touch sampling rate (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO's much-awaited handset, the POVA 3, has gone official in India. As for the key highlights, it features a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The device starts at an introductory price of Rs. 11,499 for its 4GB/64GB configuration. It will go on sale from June 27 onward.

TECNO POVA 3 is India's first handset with a 7,000mAh battery, according to Counterpoint Research.

The smartphone comes with features such as 4D vibration with Z-axis linear motor and a Graphite Cooling System for heat dissipation.

It is aimed at buyers looking for an affordable smartphone with gaming-focused abilities, virtual RAM support, multiple cameras, a long-lasting battery, and a high refresh rate display.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 90Hz LCD display

TECNO POVA 3 bears a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has an LED bar and houses triple cameras. The handset sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD display which offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. It measures 9.4mm in thickness and comes in Electric Blue, Tech Silver, and Eco Black shades.

Information It comes with a 50MP main camera

On the rear, TECNO POVA 3 features a 50MP (f/1.79) primary shooter and 2MP depth as well as macros sensors. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Intenals A MediaTek Helio G88 chipset fuels the device

TECNO POVA 3 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device ships with HIOS 8.6 built on top of Android 12. It packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA 3: Pricing and availability

In India, TECNO POVA 3 starts at an introductory price-tag of Rs. 11,499 for its base variant. The device will be up for grabs via Amazon starting June 27.