TECNO POVA 3, with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, goes official

Written by Akash Pandey May 26, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

TECNO POVA 3 comes in three different shades (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has introduced its POVA 3 smartphone in the Philippines. As for the key highlights, it has an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The handset is already on sale in the country, starting at PHP 8,999 (nearly Rs. 13,300). It is expected to make its way to more markets soon.

TECNO is one of the most active smartphone manufacturers in the market today. The Chinese phone maker offers a variety of reasonably priced devices.

The brand's strategy to launch budget-centric handsets with run-of-the-mill features and hardware is aimed at taking on its more established rivals.

The new POVA 3 will serve as a replacement for the POVA 2 from last year.

Design and display The handset sports a 90Hz LCD display

The TECNO POVA 3 sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear section is fitted with a vertically-housed triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It comes in Tech Silver, Eco Black, and Electric Blue color options.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

TECNO POVA 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP (f/1.79) main lens and 2MP depth as well as macro sensors. On the front, the handset has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G88 SoC powers the device

TECNO POVA 3 is backed by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based HiOS and draws power from a 7,000mAh battery with 25W charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA 3: Pricing and availability

In the Philippines, the TECNO POVA 3 is priced at PHP 8,999 (nearly Rs. 13,300) for the base 4GB/64GB model and goes up to PHP 9,399 (roughly Rs. 13,900) for the 6GB/128GB variant. The device is already available on sale in the country.