Redmi Note 11SE debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey May 26, 2022, 04:05 am 2 min read

Redmi Note 11SE measures 8.92mm in thickness and weighs 190g (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has introduced a new budget smartphone called the Note 11SE in China. As for the key highlights, it has an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset can be pre-ordered starting at CNY 999 (nearly Rs. 11,600) for its 4GB/128GB base variant. It will go on sale from May 31 onward.

Xiaomi is aggressively strengthening its portfolio of mid-range smartphones. Alongside the Note 11SE, the company has also introduced the more feature-packed Redmi Note 11T Pro series, which includes the Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ models.

The Note 11SE is aimed at buyers looking for a 5G handset at a pocket-friendly price. It takes on entry-level offerings from OPPO and Vivo.

Design and display The handset has a 180Hz touch sampling rate

Redmi Note 11SE has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a dual camera arrangement. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It has a 48MP primary camera

Redmi Note 11SE houses dual rear cameras, including a 48MP (f/1.79) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the device

The Redmi Note 11SE draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Redmi Note 11SE: Pricing and availability

Redmi Note 11SE is offered in Shadow Black and Deep Space Blue colors. The handset carries a price-tag of CNY 999 (nearly Rs. 11,600) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for its 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. It is currently available for pre-order and will be up for grabs in China from May 31 onward.