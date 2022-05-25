Technology

RedmiBook Pro 14, 15 introduced with Ryzen 6000 series chipsets

Written by Akash Pandey May 25, 2022, 07:31 pm 2 min read

RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) supports 130W fast-charging (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has introduced RedmiBook Pro 14 (2022) and Pro 15 (2022) laptops in China. The devices are equipped with AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors and up to GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. They start at CNY 5,299 (nearly Rs. 61,400) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,700), respectively. The laptops are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale from May 31 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Xiaomi is very popular for its smartphones, the Chinese tech giant wants to establish its name in other product categories as well. And the personal computer space is one key arena.

After introducing the Intel versions of the RedmiBook Pro 14 and Pro 15 back in March, we now have AMD versions of the laptops.

Design and display RedmiBook Pro 14 (2022) has a 120Hz LCD screen

RedmiBook Pro 14 (2022) and Pro 15 (2022) have an aluminium body, a power-button embedded fingerprint sensor, and a top-centered webcam. The former has a 14.0-inch 2K (1600x2560 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300-nits of peak brightness. The latter bears a 15.6-inch 3.2K (2000x3200 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 400-nits of maximum brightness.

Internals The laptops provide 512GB of internal storage

RedmiBook Pro 14 (2022) and Pro 15 (2022) are offered with up to AMD Ryzen 7 chipset and Radeon 680M/660M graphics. The latter also gets an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. They pack 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Pro 14 model has a 56Wh battery with 100W fast-charging, while the Pro 15 variant has a 72Wh battery with 130W fast-charging.

Connectivity RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) has an HDMI 2.0 port

The RedmiBook Pro 14 (2022) has one Type-A Gen 1 port, one Type-C Gen 1 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-SD card reader. The Pro 15 (2022) also includes a Type-A Gen 2 port and an HDMI 2.0 port. For wireless connectivity, the laptops offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Pocket-pinch How much do these laptops cost?

The RedmiBook Pro 14 (2022) costs CNY 5,299 (nearly Rs. 61,400) and CNY 5,899 (roughly Rs. 68,350) for its Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 versions, respectively. The RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) starts at CNY 5,499 (around Rs. 63,700) and goes up to CNY 7,299 (approximately Rs. 84,500) The laptops are currently available for pre-order in China and will go on sale starting May 31.