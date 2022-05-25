Technology

OPPO Reno8 series may arrive in India by mid-June

Written by Athik Saleh May 25, 2022, 06:08 pm 2 min read

OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO had introduced the Reno8 series in China earlier this month. Now, Passionategeekz has reported that the phones will be launched in India by mid-June. As per the report, only the vanilla Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will come to our shores. The former will carry the specifications of the China-specific Reno8 Pro, while the latter will debut here as a rebranded Reno8 Pro+.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO has introduced the Reno8 series in China as a successor to the Reno7 range that was launched in India in February 2022. If the report is true, Indians will be treated with upgraded models in just four months.

Since the India-specific Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will be rebranded versions, we may not get the Reno8 Pro+ or Reno8 Lite in the country.

Display The handsets will feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

In India, the OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will sport left-aligned and centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-outs, respectively. They will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets will bear a 6.62-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno8 Pro will be offered in Glazed Black, Glazed Green, and Glazed White color options.

Information They will boast a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, they will sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphones will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging

In India, the OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The handsets will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

Information OPPO Reno8 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno8 series in India will be announced at the time of its launch. As per the report, the 12GB/256GB variant of Reno8 Pro will be priced under Rs. 40,000.