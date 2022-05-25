OPPO Reno8 series may arrive in India by mid-June
OPPO had introduced the Reno8 series in China earlier this month. Now, Passionategeekz has reported that the phones will be launched in India by mid-June. As per the report, only the vanilla Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will come to our shores. The former will carry the specifications of the China-specific Reno8 Pro, while the latter will debut here as a rebranded Reno8 Pro+.
- OPPO has introduced the Reno8 series in China as a successor to the Reno7 range that was launched in India in February 2022. If the report is true, Indians will be treated with upgraded models in just four months.
- Since the India-specific Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will be rebranded versions, we may not get the Reno8 Pro+ or Reno8 Lite in the country.
In India, the OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will sport left-aligned and centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-outs, respectively. They will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets will bear a 6.62-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno8 Pro will be offered in Glazed Black, Glazed Green, and Glazed White color options.
The OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, they will sport a 32MP selfie snapper.
In India, the OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The handsets will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.
The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno8 series in India will be announced at the time of its launch. As per the report, the 12GB/256GB variant of Reno8 Pro will be priced under Rs. 40,000.