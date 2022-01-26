Technology

OPPO is testing Find X5 series in India; launch imminent

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Mail Jan 26, 2022, 12:01 am 2 min read

OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro are undergoing internal testing in India (Photo credit: @Prepp.in and @Onleaks)

Chinese tech giant OPPO is currently testing its flagship Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones in India, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. The handsets are expected to debut in China sometime next month and may arrive in India in March. The series will be pitted against Xiaomi 12 series as well as Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 line-up.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since OPPO is testing its Find X5 smartphones in India, it is safe to assume that the handsets will debut here in the coming weeks. This is crucial since the company did not introduce its Find X3 series in India.

Currently, only the Find X2 is listed on OPPO India's website. The handset was announced in June 2020 but is not available for purchase.

Design Find X5 Pro will sport a 6.7 inch AMOLED display

(Photo credit: @Prepp.in and @Onleaks)

The Find X5 Pro will have a metal-glass construction with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla Find X5 model may also have a similar design language. The display of the Pro model will be a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with LTPO 2.0 technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras The handsets will sport a 32MP selfie shooter

(Photo credit: @Onleaks and @Prepp.in)

The Find X5 and X5 Pro will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto camera on the Pro version. The handsets will have an in-house Mariana MariSilicon X imaging NPU unit. On the front, both the phones are said to house a 32MP Sony IMX709 lens.

Internals X5 Pro model will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The Find X5 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor whereas the standard X5 model will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The handsets will boost Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and should come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pro model will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

Information OPPO Find X5 Series: Pricing and Availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find X5 series in India will be announced at the time of its launch sometime in March. However, going by the leaked specifications, the Pro model is expected to start at around Rs. 75,000.