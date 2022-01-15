Samsung Galaxy S22+ renders leaked, to have punch-hole design

Samsung Galaxy S22+ renders leaked, to have punch-hole design

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22+ to pack a 4,500mAh battery (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy S22 series of smartphones soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal has tipped the renders and key specifications of the Galaxy S22+. As per the report, it will feature a punch-hole design, a triple rear camera unit, an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S22+ is part of Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup that also includes the S22 and S22 Ultra.

Leaks and rumors about the handsets have been coming in thick and fast.

The latest leak about the S22+ also claims the handset will debut in the UK with Samsung's new Exynos 2200 processor. The renders leaked give buyers a better idea of what to expect.

Display The handset will feature a 120Hz screen

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it will sport a vertical camera unit. The handset should bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information It will flaunt a triple camera module

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the front, it will sport a single selfie snapper.

Internals It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Galaxy S22+ will be powered by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and will house a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming days. However, going by the leaked specifications, it may start at around Rs. 80,000.