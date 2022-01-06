Redmi Note 11S tipped to debut in February

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 12:09 am 2 min read

Redmi Note 11S to be launched globally in February

Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones with a new Redmi Note 11S model. According to 91mobiles, the latest entrant will make its global debut by the end of February. The handset is rumored to feature a 108MP triple rear camera unit, a MediaTek 5G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Redmi Note 11S will be the next model in Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series. As per the report, the company will launch the smartphone globally and is currently testing it in both European and Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. It is also likely to be launched in India sometime later this year, thereby upping the competition.

Display The device will have a high refresh rate screen

The Redmi Note 11S is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it could sport a triple camera unit. The handset is rumored to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED or IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, and a 409ppi pixel density.

Information It may include a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11S will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it is tipped to feature a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 11S is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek 5G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will likely boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset will support 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-SIMs, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11S will be announced at the time of its launch sometime in February. Based on the rumored specifications and features, the handset is expected to cost around Rs. 20,000.