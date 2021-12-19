Technology iQOO U5's TENAA certification reveals key specifications

iQOO U5's TENAA certification reveals key specifications

Published on Dec 19, 2021

iQOO U5's TENAA listing surfaces online

Vivo-backed iQOO is working on a new U5 smartphone. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on China's TENAA certification site, revealing some of its specifications. As per the listing, the device with model number V2165A will come with a 6.58-inch AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, a 4,910mAh battery, and 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The upcoming iQOO U5 is said to be a successor to the U3 smartphone, which went official last year. The specifications leaked via TENAA suggest an improved AMOLED screen, a better rear camera setup, and an updated Android OS support as compared to the predecessor. The U5 will also be an affordable offering in the 5G handsets segment.

Design and display The phone could get a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The iQOO U5 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a dual camera module. The handset is said to bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information An 8MP front camera is expected

The dual rear cameras on iQOO U5 will likely include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it may have an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will support 18W fast-charging

The iQOO U5 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,910mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO U5: Expected pricing

The official pricing information of iQOO U5 is unknown as of now. However, going by its specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 15,000.