Technology Prior to launch, Moto Edge X30's design and colors revealed

Prior to launch, Moto Edge X30's design and colors revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 08:28 pm

The Moto Edge X30 will debut globally as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola is all set to launch its latest flagship Moto Edge X30 smartphone in China tomorrow, i.e. December 9. Now, a day ahead of launch, the company has shared the official renders of the handset, revealing its rear design and color options. Accordingly, it will be available in black and silver shades and will pack a 50MP main camera with OIS support. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Moto Edge X30 will be the company's next flagship offering with several high-end features, including the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Android 12 OS, and an impressive camera setup. It will also arrive in a special edition model boasting the brand's first under-display camera. The device will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the OnePlus 10 models.

Design and display The phone will have a 144Hz OLED display

The Moto Edge X30 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have an oval camera unit housing three lenses. The handset will flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in two color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Moto Edge X30 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will have a 60MP selfie camera.

Internals It will run on Android 12 OS

The Moto Edge X30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12 OS and house a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Moto Edge X30 at tomorrow's launch event, which will begin at 7:30pm local time (5:00pm IST). However, considering the specifications, the device may start at around Rs. 70,000. Sales will begin on December 15.