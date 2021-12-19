Technology Ahead of launch, Xiaomi 12 Ultra's display size tipped

Ahead of launch, Xiaomi 12 Ultra's display size tipped

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 01:00 am

Xiaomi 12 Ultra tipped to get a 6.5/6.6-inch display (Image credits: Let's Go Digital)

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the 12 series of flagships in the coming days. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared that the Ultra model from the line-up will sport a 6.5-6.6 inch display with 2K resolution. Other highlights will include a quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The latest leak by Digital Chat Station suggests that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will get a smaller display than its predecessor Mi 11 Ultra, which houses a 6.81-inch screen. This will make the device handy and convenient. The tipster also informs that some of the upcoming phones from Redmi will come with a smaller screen next year.

Design and display The phone will sport a 120Hz 2K display

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature an uninterrupted edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, renders reveal a large circular camera unit. The device will bear a 6.5/6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 509ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information A 20MP selfie camera is expected

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will offer a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary shooter and three other lenses, the details of which are currently unknown. For selfies, there will be a 20MP in-display camera.

Internals It will support 120W fast-charging

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Expected pricing

At present, the official pricing information of Xiaomi 12 Ultra is unknown. However, going by its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 70,000.