Xiaomi 12 Ultra's concept renders reveal new rear camera design

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 12:15 am

Xiaomi 12 Ultra's concept renders show a new camera design (Photo credit: LetsGoDigital)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the 12 Ultra. Although official announcements have been sparse, leaks have been coming thick and fast. In the latest development, Dutch publication LetsGoDigital has shared concept renders of the phone, revealing a brand-new camera system housed in a massive circular bump. Here's our roundup.

Xiaomi has been tight-lipped about the 12 Ultra but these concept images, which are based on recent leaks, provide an early look at the handset. The Chinese tech giant has also reportedly collaborated with German camera manufacturer Leica and the 12 Ultra might benefit from this. It will be pitted against upcoming flagships like Samsung Galaxy S22 Note and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Display The phone might have a QHD+ AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is rumored to sport an all-screen design with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a circular camera module. It will flaunt a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 509ppi pixel density. It is also expected to offer an IP68-rated build quality.

Camera It will come with a quad rear camera setup

The leaked renders have revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The camera module is expected to have a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unclear as of now. On the front, it is likely to have a 20MP in-screen selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will power the device

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will draw power from the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset is expected to be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone will boot Android 12 OS topped with the latest MIUI 13. It will also pack a 5,000mAh battery, possibly with support for 120W fast-charging.

Information Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be revealed at the time of its launch sometime early next year. However, based on the leaked specifications and features, the phone is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.