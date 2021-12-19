Technology OPPO Find N sold out in China during first sale

OPPO Find N sold out in China during first sale

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 12:45 am

OPPO sells out Find N foldable in China

OPPO had launched the Find N foldable smartphone in China last week. Now, the tech giant has sold out the limited number of handsets within a few seconds during its first online sale. Further, the Find N has been listed on the second-hand resale market in the country with a starting price-tag of CNY 9,299 (roughly Rs. 1.11 lakh). Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

OPPO Find N getting sold out and then being listed on the resale market with a much higher price-tag indicates the love for affordable foldable handsets in the Chinese market. It will go on open sale on December 23. Notably, it is the company's first foldable smartphone. However, it will remain exclusive to China and will not be launched globally.

Design and display The phone provides Gorilla Glass Victus protection

The OPPO Find N features an inward folding design with Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a Flexion Hinge, and a punch-hole design both on the outer and inner display. It sports a 120Hz, 7.1-inch QHD+ (1792x1920 pixels) foldable LTPO AMOLED main screen and a 5.49-inch HD+ (988x1972 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It also bears a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is offered in three color options.

Information There are dual selfie cameras

The OPPO Find N offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper each housed within the two punch-holes.

Internals It houses a 4,500mAh battery

OPPO Find N is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast, 15W wireless, and 10W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?

The OPPO Find N carries a starting price-tag of CNY 7,699 (around Rs. 92,000) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1.08 lakh) for the 12GB/512GB variant. Its resale value in China currently starts at CNY 9,299 (roughly Rs. 1.11 lakh).