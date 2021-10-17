#DealOfTheDay: Discounts worth Rs. 11,000 on OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

If you are looking to buy a good 5G smartphone at an affordable price, this deal is for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G as part of the 'Big Diwali Sale,' which will end on October 23. The e-commerce giant is also providing attractive bank offers and exchange benefits to sweeten the deal.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (12GB/256GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 39,990 (MRP: Rs. 46,990). Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI bank cards. There is an additional Rs. 4,000 off on prepaid transactions (any bank card). Flipkart is also providing an attractive exchange offer wherein you can get extra Rs. 4,000 bonus over and above the exchange value of the smartphone.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G measures 160x73.1x7.6mm

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G features a glass built with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera unit. The device sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.