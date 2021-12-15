Technology OPPO Find N, with an inward folding design, goes official

Published on Dec 15, 2021

OPPO has finally launched the Find N smartphone in the Chinese market with a price-tag of CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 92,200). Its highlights include a Flexion Hinge, a 7.1-inch foldable display, five cameras in total, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. You can also split the screen when unfolded and switch between using the apps on the outer or inner screen with a touch gesture.

OPPO Find N is the company's first foldable model which is touted to be developed after going through six iterations over four years. The unique hinge offered on the handset makes the crease less visible and can also hold the phone at angles between 50-degrees to 120-degrees. The TUV test results also claim that there will be no crease even after 200,000 foldings.

OPPO Find N is available in Black, White, and Purple colors

The OPPO Find N features an inward folding design with the Flexion Hinge and a punch-hole cut-out on the outer screen and another on the inner display. There is a 5.49-inch HD+ (988x1972 pixels) AMOLED outer screen with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a 120Hz, 7.1-inch Full-HD (1792x1920 pixels) foldable AMOLED display. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit.

The OPPO Find N offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, there are two 32MP shooters, one each in the outer and the inner punch-holes.

OPPO Find N draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android-based custom software and is equipped with a Flexform Mode to allow users to work in a laptop-style. The handset also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 10W reverse charging support.

The OPPO Find N is priced at CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 92,200) for the 8GB/256GB model and at CNY 8,999 (around Rs. 1.07 lakh) for the 12GB/512GB variant. It will go on sale in China starting December 23.