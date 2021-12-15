Technology TECNO SPARK 8T, with 50MP AI dual rear cameras, launched

Published on Dec 15, 2021

TECNO SPARK 8T launched in India

TECNO has launched its latest affordable SPARK-series smartphone, the SPARK 8T, in India today. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and is available for pre-orders via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Full-HD+ display, a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The TECNO SPARK 8T offers a good set of specifications, including a 6.6-inch large display, a 50MP main camera, a Helio G35 gaming-centric processor, and a big battery. Owing to its sub-Rs. 10,000 price-tag, the handset is expected to be a crowd-puller in India and will rival other budget smartphones like the Redmi 9, Realme Narzo 30A, and Samsung Galaxy F12, among others.

Design and display The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The TECNO SPARK 8T features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit and a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset bears a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) resolution and 500-nits of brightness. It is offered in Iris Purple, Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, and Cocoa Gold colors.

Information It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The TECNO SPARK 8T is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture along with a secondary AI lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The TECNO SPARK 8T is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with optimized power saving modes. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO SPARK 8T: Pricing and availability

The TECNO SPARK 8T is priced at Rs. 8,999 for its solo 4GB/64GB model. It is currently available for pre-orders via Amazon India and will go on sale from December 20 onwards.