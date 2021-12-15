TECNO SPARK 8T, with 50MP AI dual rear cameras, launched
TECNO has launched its latest affordable SPARK-series smartphone, the SPARK 8T, in India today. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and is available for pre-orders via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Full-HD+ display, a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The TECNO SPARK 8T offers a good set of specifications, including a 6.6-inch large display, a 50MP main camera, a Helio G35 gaming-centric processor, and a big battery. Owing to its sub-Rs. 10,000 price-tag, the handset is expected to be a crowd-puller in India and will rival other budget smartphones like the Redmi 9, Realme Narzo 30A, and Samsung Galaxy F12, among others.
The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
The TECNO SPARK 8T features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit and a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset bears a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) resolution and 500-nits of brightness. It is offered in Iris Purple, Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, and Cocoa Gold colors.
It sports an 8MP selfie camera
The TECNO SPARK 8T is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture along with a secondary AI lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.
It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
The TECNO SPARK 8T is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with optimized power saving modes. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
TECNO SPARK 8T: Pricing and availability
The TECNO SPARK 8T is priced at Rs. 8,999 for its solo 4GB/64GB model. It is currently available for pre-orders via Amazon India and will go on sale from December 20 onwards.