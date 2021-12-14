Technology TECNO SPARK 8T to debut in India on December 15

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 01:00 am

TECNO SPARK 8T will be available from December 15

TECNO's new budget-range smartphone, the SPARK 8T, is all set to be launched in India on December 15. Now, an Amazon landing page has also confirmed the design and specifications of the smartphone. It will feature a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

After teasing the arrival of SPARK 8T with a tweet on December 6, TECNO has now revealed the launch date of the smartphone. It is expected to be a crowd-puller due to its sub-Rs. 10,000 price-tag and attractive features like a 50MP main camera and Full-HD+ screen. In India, the handset will take on Redmi 9 Activ and Realme Narzo 20, among others.

Display The phone will come with a Full-HD+ display

The TECNO SPARK 8T will sport a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, a plastic body, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will flaunt a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 401ppi, and 500-nits of brightness. The device will be offered in Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, Cocoa Gold, and Iris Purple color options.

Information It will have a 50MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK 8T will come with a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and an unspecified secondary lens. The device will also have an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper with dual flash.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G35 chipset will power the device

The TECNO SPARK 8T will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support and run on Android 11 OS. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information TECNO SPARK 8T: Pricing and availability

The TECNO SPARK 8T is expected to be available at a price of around Rs. 10,000. Interested buyers in India will be able to place pre-orders through Amazon from December 15 onward.