Samsung Galaxy S22's leaked image reveals glossy rear design

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in January 2022. In the latest development, an alleged hands-on photo of the vanilla S22 has surfaced on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The image shows off the handset's glossy rear panel along with a triple camera bump, which wraps around to merge into the frame. Here's our roundup.

Going by the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will offer a glossy design as compared to the matte-finished rear panel seen on the current-generation Galaxy S21, which was launched in India in January this year. The S22 will compete against Google's Pixel 6 and Apple's iPhone 13 models with a Dynamic AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a top-tier processor.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The rear panel will pack a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The smartphone is likely to bear a 6.06-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of maximum brightness, and HDR10+ support.

The Galaxy S22 will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, there may be a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The Galaxy S22 will draw power from an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and house a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 at the time of launch, which will happen next year. However, the handset is tipped to cost $800 (around Rs. 60,600).