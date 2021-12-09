Technology Samsung Galaxy S22 to cost the same as Galaxy S21

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 01:47 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22's pricing details tipped (Photo credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest flagship Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in January next year. The line-up will include the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. In the latest development, SamMobile has claimed that the vanilla S22 handset will start at $800 (roughly Rs. 60,400), the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S21. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

As per the report, the upcoming Galaxy S22 will not witness any price increase over the Galaxy S21. Samsung is planning to ship around 14 million units of the S22, 8 million of S22+, and 11 million of S22 Ultra. With a price-tag of $800, the S22 will take on rivals like the Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13.

Design and display The phone will bear a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset is said to sport a 6.06-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. Up front, it may have a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals It will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 5G.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to be priced at $800 (roughly Rs. 60,400). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch. It is said to debut in India in February 2022.