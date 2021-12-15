Technology iQOO Neo5s's first look officially teased; design revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 02:51 pm

iQOO Neo5s will look like this

iQOO is gearing up to launch its new Neo-series smartphone, the iQOO Neo5s, in China on December 20. In the latest development, the company has shared the first look of the upcoming handset, revealing its design. As per the teaser, the device will come with a black matte-finish rear panel with iQOO branding and a triple camera unit with OIS support. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The iQOO Neo5s will arrive as the latest addition to the company's portfolio of Neo-branded smartphones and will be its first to run on Vivo's newly-announced OriginOS Ocean update based on Android 12. The device is likely to be launched as a "flagship-killer" with its premium set of specifications and a mid-range price-tag, competing against the likes of the OnePlus 9RT and other models.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz OLED display

The iQOO Neo5s will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module housing three lenses. The handset will bear a 6.56-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in at least a black color option.

Information It will sport a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo5s will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot new OriginOS Ocean user interface

The iQOO Neo5s will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and house a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo5s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo5s will be announced at the December 20 launch. However, the device has been leaked to cost CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the 12GB/256GB version.