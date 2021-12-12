Technology iQOO Neo5s, with OriginOS Ocean, to debut on December 20

iQOO Neo5s, with OriginOS Ocean, to debut on December 20

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 12:45 am

iQOO Neo5s will be launched on December 20

Vivo-backed iQOO will launch a new Neo5s smartphone in China on December 20. An affordable model, called the Neo5 SE, is also said to accompany the Neo5s. The iQOO Neo5s will come with Vivo's latest operating system, OriginOS Ocean, based on Android 12. Other highlights may include a 6.56-inch screen, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Vivo has just launched the Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean update and the Neo5s will be iQOO's first smartphone with the operating system. The device will also be the latest addition to the company's portfolio of Neo handsets. Upon launch, it will likely attract a huge demand due to the high-end specifications and offer competition to flagship models from other popular tech brands, too.

Design and display The phone will flaunt a 120Hz screen

The iQOO Neo5s is expected to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit. The device may bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 398ppi.

Information A 16MP front camera is expected

The triple rear cameras on iQOO Neo5s will include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it could get a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals There will be a 4,500mAh battery

The iQOO Neo5s will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo5s: Pricing and availability

iQOO will announce the official pricing and availability information of the Neo5s at the time of launch on December 20. Going by its specifications and features, it could cost around Rs. 35,000.